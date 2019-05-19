The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
Donnie E. Vernon, 73, passed away on May 15, 2019 with his family by his side.He was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Robert and Joyce Vernon.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Dorothy Vernon; step daughter, Natalie Hudson and husband Jeff; 2 brothers, Lewis Vernon and wife Nina and Jerry Vernon and wife Pat; sister, Faye Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family. Life is not forever but love is.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019
