Donnie E. Vernon, 73, passed away on May 15, 2019 with his family by his side.He was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Robert and Joyce Vernon.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Dorothy Vernon; step daughter, Natalie Hudson and husband Jeff; 2 brothers, Lewis Vernon and wife Nina and Jerry Vernon and wife Pat; sister, Faye Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family. Life is not forever but love is.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019