Don Celec (Age 72) passed away on October 22, 2019 in Virginia Beach. Don was born in Youngstown, Ohio and raised in a military family around the world. Don attended WT Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1969. It was there that he met his wife, Rosely Stevens. Together they shared 50 years of love and adventure. Don's career started in the international medical technology business and culminated in the retail marketing business with the US military. His world travels and his love of sailing steered him towards 45 years of yacht racing and cruising with the New York and Hampton Yacht Clubs. His sailing passion is how he is best remembered. It is not a clichÃ© to say that Don was larger than life. Whether at the helm or in the boat's saloon, Don was in charge. He would offer everything, particularly his opinion, to help anyone. This is why his network of loyal friends and family is so vast. Don was preceded in his passing by his parents, Stephen and Carolyn Celec and his beloved dogs Smetzy and Zoey. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Rosely Stevens. The Celec and Stevens families have many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews who will dearly miss this great man. Don is underway, steering from the windward rail and sailing on to his next adventure. As Don would say..."TWEET TWEET". We wish him fair winds and a following sea.
Don's ashes will be memorialized at sea. A Celebration of Life and an Eight Bells Celebration for his racing friends will be announced in the future. For updated information, contact Rosely Stevens (757) 237-0681 or Mike Celec (757) 510-8779.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019