Donald G. Kemp, Sr., 88, passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA, to the late Evelyn Styron Hocutt. He is survived by his wife, Carol Kemp, of 58 years; daughter, Donna K. Plummer (Travis); son, Donald G. Kemp, Jr. (Heather); brother, John Hocutt (Kim); grandchildren, Justin D. Smith, Ashlyn R. Kemp and Joshua M. Kemp. Memorial will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Norfolk, VA, or any charity of your choice
. Rest In Peace, PopPop.