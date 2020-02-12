|
|
Donald G. Shanks, husband of the late Lida G. Shanks and beloved father of Gordon, Alison and Donald, passed away on February 6, 2020.
Donald (Don) was born on February 17, 1927, in Hartwell, Ohio. He graduated from Hartwell High School in 1944, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track, and won the state championship in the shot put.
Don enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. After World War II ended, he returned home and earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Cincinnati. After college Don was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy and saw action in the Korean War on the battleship New Jersey. After seven years of active duty he entered the reserves and eventually retired as a Commander following 23 years of service.
Don met his wife Lida on a blind date in Washington, D.C. They were married on October 1st, 1955. Don pursued a successful career in sales and marketing in the medical field for over 25 years, rising to national sales and marketing manager for several companies. Don and Lida eventually retired to Virginia Beach, where they resided for over 25 years.
Don remained active in retirement, golfing and working as a corporate outplacement counselor and volunteering as a docent on the USS Wisconsin Naval Museum.
Don is survived by his sons Gordon and Donald, his daughter Alison, his grandchildren Dawn, Jerilynne, Connor, and Samuel, and his great grandsons Rylan and Charles. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lida, his granddaughter Emily, and his brother Clarence.
Committal with honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020