|
|
Donald G. Willard, 49, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home. â€œDonâ€ as he was affectionately known by was born November 30th, 1960 to Curtis and Delores Willard in Portsmouth, VA. He served our country proudly in the U.S. Navy for a number of years. Don loved reading, playing games online and being with his family and friends. Don will always be remembered as a loving son, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed. Left to cherish his memory is: parents, Curtis and Delores Willard; two aunts, Margie Borjon and husband Robert, Barbara Cooley and husband Russell uncle, Ron Willard; two nieces, Paige Cason and Saydi Nelson; nephew, Trevor Cason; and a beloved kitty, â€œSimonâ€. He is preceded in death by a sister, Kerri Cason and a niece, Karli Cason. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the VB SPCA. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019