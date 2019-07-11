|
Donald Gray Humphries, 68, passed away on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeanette (nÃ©e VanTonder), their daughter Kimberly, and his sister Janice Cahoon (nÃ©e Humphries). He is remembered as a dear husband, father, brother, and friend.
Donald graduated from ODU in 1973. He served in the United States Navy and the Naval Reserves for ten years. Upon his discharge, he worked in South Africa, where he met Jeanette. From 1993 to 2015, he worked as an over-the-road truck driver. Donald fancied himself an amateur historian and film enthusiast. He loved travelling, especially around his own country.
A memorial service will be held at the Lynnhaven Colony Congregational Church on Saturday, July 20th at 11 A.M, with Rev. Kim Hodges officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019