Donald Lee Harrell, age 83, of The Villages, Fl, formerly of Suffolk, VA passed away peacefully November 4, 2019 with his wife at his bedside. He was born on February 27, 1936 to Lee Richard Harrell and Katherine Harvell Harrell in Suffolk, VA.
Don graduated from Suffolk High School with the class of 1954 and attended Randolf- Macon College. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a member of the Lady Lake American Legion Post 347. Don served as President of the Hampton Roads Chapter Appraisal Institute in 1992 and retired from the Real Estate Assesssor's Office Chesapeake, VA in 2002 as the Deputy Assessor.
Don never met a stranger and had many friends. He was nicknamed "Hoss" during his school days, "BIL" by his brother-in-law once he moved to Florida and "WingMan" by his car show buddy, Allyn.
Don's true passion was sailing the Chesapeake Bay on his sailboat "Seven Years". Later he moved to and played golf at Cedar Point in Suffolk, VA for 18 years. After the last big snow in VA Don decided he wanted to move to The Villages, FL where life was easy, carefree and warm. He enjoyed making new friends, celebrating with old friends and having his gin and tonics on the lanai.
Don is survived by his loving wife Beverly of 37 years; Jackie Farlow his 2nd cousin, brother-in-law's Leonard "Chip" Temple (Nancy), Stuart Beaber (Phyllis), and their extended families.
Services will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019