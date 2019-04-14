Donald Harvie Doctor passed away peacefully April 3; he was 91 years old. He was laid to rest at a private ceremony at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Miami, FL. He is survived by Susanna, his loving wife of 57 years, his devoted son and daughter in law, Allan and Dahven, and their three children, Reid, Chase and Ginger Moxie. He also had special relationships with his sister in law Rashi Reisch, his nieces and nephews, Ogie Strogatz, Rick Bikoff, David Strogatz, Roz Thomas, David and Louise Kingsley as well as many great-nieces and nephews. He graduated from the College of William and Mary and the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. In the service during the Korean War, he was head of the Army Eye Clinics in Japan. He practiced Optometry for over 50 years in Norfolk, where he was a long-standing member of the Ohef Shalom congregation. He was an expert in contact lenses during their early development and lectured widely and participated in research in this area; in recognition, he was elected a Fellow of the American College of Optometry. He retired to Boca Raton, FL - where he was a valued and well liked member of his community; he enjoyed being on the men's tennis team at the Yacht and Racquet Club of Boca Raton, which he served for several years as captain. Don was extremely committed to studying and improving eye care. He and his family supported 'Optometry Cares', the foundation of the American Optometry Association. Those who may wish to make a contribution in his name may choose a or 'Optometry Cares'; their website is: www.AOAFoundation.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary