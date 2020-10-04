CDR Donald James Buchanan, USN (Ret.) passed away while hospitalized in Virginia Beach, VA, just one month shy of his 99 birthday. His long battle with cancer came to an end on September 23, 2020 surrounded by loving family and friends. The passing of his wife, Lois Virginia Buchanan (Shier), of 77 years preceded him by just 14 days.
He and Lois had made Virginia Beach their home following retirement from the Navy, He went on to teach at Old Dominion University, then to work at Cape Henry Hardware (CHH) owned by his neighbor and friend Phil. He loved being a general all around handyman but was most proud of being the first Postmaster for CHH.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lynn Buchanan; son, David James Buchanan; two grandchildren: Brian Geoffrey Buchanan and Maryrose Lynn Buchanan Hines; and three great-grandchildren: Alexander Colton Buchanan, Ethan Connor Buchanan, and Bentley James Hines.
Our heartbreak cannot be measured. He will be so deeply missed by all who knew him for his warm heart and loving nature. We take some measure of comfort in knowing that they are now together.
He will be cremated according to his wishes at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Services will be delayed into the future to meet Donald and Lois's wishes for a combined Celebration of Life and Memorial.
Donald had wished that in lieu of flowers that donations go to the American Orchid Society tagged for conservation, education, and research. Go to aos.org
. Select "Donate" on the top menu. Follow the prompts to start the donation process. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com