Donald J. Loch passed away on January 25, 2020 after an heroic bout with cancer. Born on March 8, 1939 in New York City, he was the only child of George and Elsa Loch. Donald was a life-long devout Roman Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily and taught his children that one way to approach our Lord Jesus is through the intercession of His Blessed Mother. Donald graduated in 1961 from Manhattan College with a Bachelor's degree in English Literature, then received commission as Ensign in the United States Navy. In 1962 he married Frances Chepiga, the love of his life. The Navy ultimately brought him to Virginia Beach, where he honorably left military service as Lieutenant J.G. and permanently settled. He worked as an Insurance Claims Supervisor, passing up offers of relocated-promotions for the sake of not uprooting his family, to whom he is eternally devoted. He is survived by his beloved wife Frances E. Loch; daughter Donna Loch Tyler and husband Mark Tyler; daughter Michelle Marie Loch and husband Thomas Reske; son Christian Marion Loch and wife Erin Loch; and grandchildren Caroline and Sydney Tyler, Lucas and Lily Reske and Amelia, Veronica and Micah Loch. Surrounded by Frances, Donna, Michelle and Chris but physically unable to pray his Rosary on the morning of January 25th, the family prayed one together with him knowing that their husband and father was praying silently along. Shortly after finishing that last daily Rosary, Donald passed this life to enter the embrace of his Brother Jesus, escorted to Him there by their shared mother Mary. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31 from 6-8pm at H.D. Oliver funeral home (2002 Laskin Rd., VA Beach, VA 23454). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 1 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, VA Beach, VA 23462) followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery (3000 Church St., Norfolk, VA 23504). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to (http://bit.ly/37DW3bW). Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020