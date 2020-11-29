Donald John McDowell, 72, passed away November 25, 2020. He was born in Fort Lewis, Washington to the late John Taylor McDowell and Ernestine Doris Jerome McDowell.
Donald served his country faithfully in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He then went on to retire from Amoco Corporation. Donald was an avid golfer, he loved horses and a sports fanatic. He was a member of the Fraternal Oder of the Eagles #795, South Norfolk Golf Association and a longtime member of the South Norfolk Ruritan Club.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Kimberly M. Young and husband, Jeff; sister, Janet M. Johnson; brother, Dwain C. McDowell and wife, Brenda; granddaughter, Lindsay T. Skipper; girlfriend, Sharon L. Spoden; special niece, Brandi J. Perrosa and her husband, Sam and their children, Bree, Jace and Brennan; and special nephew, Dwain M. McDowell; also survived by numerous other family and friends.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Graham Funeral Home & cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. Please be aware that due to COVID restrictions, visitations are limited, and mask are required to be worn the entire time in the building.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to a charity of your choice
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with military honors, seating will be limited. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Please consider leaving a message to the family and to view the service visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
