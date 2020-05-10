Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Keith Beale Sr., 84, of Jacksonville, NC formerly of Franklin, VA died May 2, 2020, at his home. Burial will be private. Memorial will be held at a later date.



Survivors include wife, Judy Hill Beale of the home; son, Donald Keith Beale Jr. of Wilmington, NC; daughters, Kimberly Jenkins of Bolton, NC and Ann Batchelor of Jacksonville, NC; and brother Robert Scott Beale of Williamsburg, VA.



