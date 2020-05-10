Donald Keith Beale
Donald Keith Beale Sr., 84, of Jacksonville, NC formerly of Franklin, VA died May 2, 2020, at his home. Burial will be private. Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, Judy Hill Beale of the home; son, Donald Keith Beale Jr. of Wilmington, NC; daughters, Kimberly Jenkins of Bolton, NC and Ann Batchelor of Jacksonville, NC; and brother Robert Scott Beale of Williamsburg, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
May 10, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
