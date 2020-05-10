Donald Keith Beale Sr., 84, of Jacksonville, NC formerly of Franklin, VA died May 2, 2020, at his home. Burial will be private. Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, Judy Hill Beale of the home; son, Donald Keith Beale Jr. of Wilmington, NC; daughters, Kimberly Jenkins of Bolton, NC and Ann Batchelor of Jacksonville, NC; and brother Robert Scott Beale of Williamsburg, VA.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.