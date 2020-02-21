The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Westhaven Baptist Church

Donald L. Harrington Sr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Harrington Sr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Donald LaMar Harrington, Sr., 78, of the 4300 block of Augusta Terrace passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his home. He was born in Portsmouth on August 23, 1941 to the late Tip and Lucy Harrington. Donald was a member of Westhaven Baptist Church; and retired from the Portsmouth Fire Dept. with over 27 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Harrington.

He is survived by three sons, Donald L. Harrington, Jr. and his wife Karen, Dale L. Harrington and Jayme Leigh, and David L. Harrington and wife Nancy; two sisters, Avenell Taylor and Andra J. Bailey; ten grandchildren, Donald III, Jessica, Amanda, Cara, Lucie, Dalton, Jaime, Tyler, Jenna and Chase; and two great grandchildren, Dayton and Aspyn.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Westhaven Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Newsoms, VA. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -