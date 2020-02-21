|
PORTSMOUTH - Donald LaMar Harrington, Sr., 78, of the 4300 block of Augusta Terrace passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his home. He was born in Portsmouth on August 23, 1941 to the late Tip and Lucy Harrington. Donald was a member of Westhaven Baptist Church; and retired from the Portsmouth Fire Dept. with over 27 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Harrington.
He is survived by three sons, Donald L. Harrington, Jr. and his wife Karen, Dale L. Harrington and Jayme Leigh, and David L. Harrington and wife Nancy; two sisters, Avenell Taylor and Andra J. Bailey; ten grandchildren, Donald III, Jessica, Amanda, Cara, Lucie, Dalton, Jaime, Tyler, Jenna and Chase; and two great grandchildren, Dayton and Aspyn.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Westhaven Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Newsoms, VA. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020