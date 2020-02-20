The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map

Donald Lawrence Froehler

Donald Lawrence Froehler Obituary
Donald Lawrence Froehler, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday in Chesapeake. Don was born in Illinois to the late John and Marion Froehler. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; children, Donald Lee Froehler and Shelby Lynn Froehler; grandchildren, Aubrey and Cole Froehler; siblings, John, Bob, Marilyn and Patty as well as a host of other family members and friends. Donald worked as a superintendent for Hoy Construction majority of his life. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. When he wasn't working he was tinkering around on cars, watching motorsports, camping or going to the beach with his family.

A service will be conducted at 1pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel with a vistitation scheduled one hour prior. After the services there will be a burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
