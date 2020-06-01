Donald Lee Gwaltney, 84, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Martha Gwaltney, as well as his son Donald Lee Gwaltney, Jr., and his brother Arthur R. Gwaltney.
He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Norfolk. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, after 40 years of service. He also worked at Tidewater Auto Auction for 48 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Gwaltney; daughters Donna Nobles (Robert) and Charlotte Gwaltney; step-daughter Tiffany Faro (Jason); grandchildren, Lee Nobles (Michelle), Terina Culpeper (Josh), Cierra Hatcher, Bryce Hatcher, Autumn Hatcher, Hunter Faro, Luke Faro; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jackson, and Emma Nobles, and Paisley Culpeper; and his sister, Nellie Taylor.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:00 PM at Snellings Funeral Home, 1144 George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23323. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 2PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 1, 2020.