Donald Lee Gwaltney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Gwaltney, 84, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Martha Gwaltney, as well as his son Donald Lee Gwaltney, Jr., and his brother Arthur R. Gwaltney.

He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Norfolk. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, after 40 years of service. He also worked at Tidewater Auto Auction for 48 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Gwaltney; daughters Donna Nobles (Robert) and Charlotte Gwaltney; step-daughter Tiffany Faro (Jason); grandchildren, Lee Nobles (Michelle), Terina Culpeper (Josh), Cierra Hatcher, Bryce Hatcher, Autumn Hatcher, Hunter Faro, Luke Faro; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jackson, and Emma Nobles, and Paisley Culpeper; and his sister, Nellie Taylor.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:00 PM at Snellings Funeral Home, 1144 George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23323. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 2PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved