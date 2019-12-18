The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Donald Lee Manning, 74, passed away on December 15, 2019. He was the son of the late James and Lee Manning, and also predeceased by a son, Patrick Shaun Manning.

Donnie worked for Ford Motor Company in Norfolk for 36 years. He was a coach, sportsman, hunter and enjoyed doing all of it with his beloved grandchildren. Donnie was a man who never knew a stranger, and was much loved by all. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy; son Scott Manning (Julia); daughter Tiffany Byrum (Kenny); grandchildren Nick, Cam and Rayne Manning, Mitchell Byrum (Tori) and Trent and Mason Byrum; and one great-grandchild, Melanie Byrum.

A memorial service will be held at 6PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Great Bridge Chapel, 524 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322, with Pastor Derrick Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Virginia Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019
