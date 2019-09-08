Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Quick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Quick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lee Quick Obituary
82, passed away June 6, 2019. He served in the US Navy on the USS New Jersey. After his honorable discharge he was a carpenter for 42 years. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Faye Quick; 3 sons, David, Rodney, and Timothy; a daughter, Donna; 3 brothers, Bill, Virgil, and Kenny; a sister, Nancy; and 9 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Virgil S Quick, his mother, Selma E Ervin Quick, brother Bob, and sisters Harlene, Wanda, Barbara, and Betty.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.