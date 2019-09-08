|
82, passed away June 6, 2019. He served in the US Navy on the USS New Jersey. After his honorable discharge he was a carpenter for 42 years. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Faye Quick; 3 sons, David, Rodney, and Timothy; a daughter, Donna; 3 brothers, Bill, Virgil, and Kenny; a sister, Nancy; and 9 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Virgil S Quick, his mother, Selma E Ervin Quick, brother Bob, and sisters Harlene, Wanda, Barbara, and Betty.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019