Donald Lee Rowland, 84, of Chesapeake, passed away to be with his Lord, Sunday, April 28, 2019.Don was a native of Princeton, West Virginia where he was the son of the late Arthur and Ida Rowland. Don was a U.S. Army Veteran. Don later worked as a Civil Service employee at Norfolk Naval Base where he was instrumental in the safety designs and features of the F14 and A6 jets as a Quality Assurance Specialist. During his tenure he received many awards and accolades for safety and teaching others. Don retired after 36 years and then worked as a courier for the Chesapeake Fire Department. Don was the first courier of the department starting as part time and then as a full time employee. He was awarded the Chesapeake Fire Departmentâ€™s Civilian of the Year in 2002. A humble servant, Don was a member of Norview Lodge A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years, and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Chesapeake.Left to cherish Donâ€™s memories are his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Rowland; children, Donna Glover and husband Rob, Ronald Rowland and wife Angela; grandchildren, Robert Glover, III, Jenna Lyons and husband LJ, Hannah Rowland and Jacob Rowland; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Benjamin.The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will be private in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.In lieu of flowers, the family requests expression of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association or Bethel Baptist Church, 1832 Elbow Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320.Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019