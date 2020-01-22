|
Donald Leonard Stewart, 79, passed away on January 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. Born locally to the late Edward Stewart and Esther Grimes, Donald is also predeceased by his son, Bradley Alan Stewart and brother George Stewart.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia A. Stewart; Children, Ivan P. Morris (Janet), Steven Mark Stewart (Lisa), Richard P. Morris, Robin Stewart Plunkett (Marcus), Vincent P. Morris (Macie), and many loving grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother, Jackie Stewart (Rosetta), and friends.
Donald worked as an insulator for many years and for Local 83. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed golfing at Stumpy lake and playing cards with his wife Pat.
A small gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020