Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Leonard Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Leonard Stewart Obituary
Donald Leonard Stewart, 79, passed away on January 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. Born locally to the late Edward Stewart and Esther Grimes, Donald is also predeceased by his son, Bradley Alan Stewart and brother George Stewart.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia A. Stewart; Children, Ivan P. Morris (Janet), Steven Mark Stewart (Lisa), Richard P. Morris, Robin Stewart Plunkett (Marcus), Vincent P. Morris (Macie), and many loving grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother, Jackie Stewart (Rosetta), and friends.

Donald worked as an insulator for many years and for Local 83. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed golfing at Stumpy lake and playing cards with his wife Pat.

A small gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -