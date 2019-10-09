The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Donald Melvin Blake Obituary
Don Blake, 72, went to be with his Lord on October 1, 2019. Don was a native of Portsmouth, an Army Veteran of Vietnam and a retired driver for Loomis.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Lucille and Bob Blake. He is survived by his loving partner, Kathy A. Stephenson; son Ricky Blake; granddaughter, Kylie Alyssa Blake; cousin Jeanie Haynes Mathews; and many other loving family members and friends.

We are honoring Don's wishes of no services. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated at this time. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
