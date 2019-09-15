The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Willow Creek Gracious Retirement Living
516 Great Bridge Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Donald Morris Davis, 95, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Born in Orangeville, PA, he was the son of the late Warren and Dola Davis. He was also predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Davis. Mr. Davis was a US Marine WWII Veteran, serving in the Asian Pacific Theater. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Christian, who served faithfully in his church and community throughout his life.

Survivors include his son, Ned Davis (Detra); grandchildren, Russell (Anna), Richard (Monica), Randall (Rebecca) and Rochelle, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Willow Creek Gracious Retirement Living, 516 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good News Baptist Church Missions Program, 3252 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
