Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Robertson
Donald Nathan Robertson

Donald Nathan Robertson Obituary
Donald â€œDonnieâ€ Nathan Robertson, 62, passed away peacefully at his summer home in NC. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Robert and Sarah Robertson. Donnie was also predeceased by his sister, Sandy Bennett. Donnie was a business owner of his welding machine shop. Dedicated to his profession, he loved working with his hands. He loved working with plasma cutting, welding and building sculptures. He is survived by his fiancÃ©, Sharon Silva; son, Michael Robertson; former wife and longtime companion, Jeannie Robertson; grandson, Nathan Wesley Robertson and fiancÃ©, Kayla Simpson and their son, Elliott Wesley Robertson; step children, Jessica Silva, Erica Silva Jenkins and husband, Justin and their son, Zachary Silva and his sister, Alicia Shores.

A visitation will from 6-8pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Smith and Williams Kempsville Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service conducted at 2pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the funeral home. There will be a burial to immediately follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. There will be a reception to follow at the family home after services are complete. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019
