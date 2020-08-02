Donald Paul Goguen, Ret. Master Chief Petty Officer, 78, passed away with his family by his side on July 24, 2020 in Elizabeth City, NC. He was born on June 27, 1942 in Fitchburg, MA to the late Raymond Joseph and Yvonne Rose Boucher Goguen. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his loving wife, Marie T. Ouellette Goguen. Donald served 22 plus years of regular active duty in the US Coast Guard. His first duty station in 1959 was aboard the Brenton Reef L/V in Newport, RI. His last assignment took him back to Middleton, RI to staff the Resident Inspection Office erecting the 270 B Class Coast Guard cutters.
After his military service, he was employed as Port Engineer/ Chief Engineer of the torpedo range and research vessels under contract with the Naval Underwater Systems Center, Middleton, RI. He was a member of the USCG Chief Petty Officers Assn. and served as the first President of the Narragansett Bay Chapter.
He is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Paswell and Jan Goguen, both of Coventry, RI and Jean Goguen Shannon of Portsmouth, VA; son, Keith Goguen of Portsmouth, VA; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter and numerous other loving family and friends.
A military service will be held at a later date where he will be laid to rest beside his wife at the RI Veteran Cemetery in Exeter, RI. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
for updates or to leave a note to the family.