Donald R. Bryan Sr.
1934 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE - Donald Richard Bryan, Sr., 85, a long-time resident of Chesapeake passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 28, 1934 to the late Emmett and Elizabeth Bryan; and was the owner and operator of Betty's Sandwich Shop in Chesapeake, VA.

He is survived by his friend and companion, Augusta Hoefs; and a son, Donald R. Bryan, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
