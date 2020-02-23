|
|
Donald R. Norris passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in San Francisco, CA. He was reared in Norfolk, VA and graduated from Maury High School class of 54. He earned an Associates degree in engineering from Old Dominion University. Don worked for the City of Norfolk in the Public Works Department for 41 years. After retiring in January 1997, he and his wife traveled the United States and Canada. He had a series of strokes during the past 30 years. He continued to live life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Edith R. Norris, his daughter Marian Norris Dean, Marian's husband Ron Dean, and 2 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 27, 2020 at Messiah United Methodist Church 408 Dominion Commons, Chesapeake 23322 with Pastor Bob Robinson officiating. A reception will follow. A celebration of life will be held this summer in the celebration room of Eagle Point at Cahoon Plantation. Memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation or the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020