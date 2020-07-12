Donald (Don) R. Winslow passed away peacefully in his home July 6, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born August 22, 1937 in Schenectady, NY. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Charlotte (Scott); his brothers Warren and Edwin; and son Donald J. Winslow and daughter Sherry D. Winslow. He is survived by Pamela Guthrie with whom he shared 26 wonderful years of love, laughter and joy; daughter Melissa Albert (Eric) of Chesterfield, VA; son Timothy Winslow (Carrie) of Virginia Beach; two granddaughters, a great granddaughter, a great grandson and many nieces and nephews.



Don honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 20 years. After retiring from his career in aviation electronics with the Navy, Don opened Winslow's Auto Sales, which he owned and operated for almost 40 years. He loved cars, playing poker, watching football and basketball, vacationing in the Caribbean Islands and had an eclectic taste in music - his favorites included Joe Bonamassa, the Eagles, George Strait, Bob Seger and Elvis Presley Christmas music. Don will always be remembered for his joke telling: sometimes very funny, sometimes corny and sometimes leaving the listener wondering what it meant.



Don spent many hours weekly hanging out with Jackie Stein and the gang at Uncle Al's on the Boulevard, enjoying the food and the company. There he also met Sydney Gilman who became a good friend and helped find his and Pam's beautiful home on the Chesapeake Bay. Don had many friends but shared a special bond with Tim, Susan, Scott, Ryan, and Shannon Maguire.



The family would like to thank Beth Sholom Village, Generations Health Care, Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care of Tidewater for their tremendous support and care. Our gratitude and special thanks to Michele Jones and Jimmy Rockett who provided excellent care with love and compassion in Don's final days. Pam, Tim and Carrie cannot begin to express their thanks to Allison Whiteman for the support and comfort she provided them, especially to Pam, during this time and always.



Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the family will hold a private gathering. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to an animal rescue association or Beth Sholom Village.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store