65 A resident of Chesapeake, Va. passed away on April 18 2020. He worked for Chesapeake Public Schools as an Exterminator and owned his own Exterminator business Twinpest. Don was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Dora Goff. Don was a loving husband, father, and brother. Don is survived by his wife Wanda Goff. Two daughters Courtney and Brooke Goff and two brothers Paul and Donna Goff and Ron and Linda Goff. The memorial will be at a later date at Providence Presbyterian Church in Va. Beach, Va.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020