Donald R Ferris, 62 of Virginia Beach passed away April 14th 2020 in his home after a strong battle with cancer.
He was born in Lansing MI where he left home at a young age meeting his wife Kim L Ferris. He started his journey moving from state to state chasing dreams, creating a life and family to be proud of. He had a passion for telecommunications working for TCI & Storer Cable in Dallas TX. He moved to Virginia Beach in 1997 where he thrived in a 20 year career with Cox Communications retiring as the Construction and Planning Manager.
He leaves to cherish his memory Daughter Cary A Ferris, Grandchildren KeLiah, Ciree, Raytrel Ferris & Lyric Ferris-Anderson. Son Joshua R Ferris, Son in-law Ronald A. Vanderpool of Virginia Beach. Daughter Jennifer Ferris of Flint Michigan. Brother Tim Ferris, Sisters Deb Murphy & Sheila Gokey of Michigan. He is preceded in death by his wife Kim L Ferris, Parents Rex E & Mary C Ferris (Heald).
A private family service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel â€ª1801 Baltic Ave Virginia Beach VAâ€¬ â€ªon April 19th, 2020 â€¬from 12pm-2pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current social restrictions. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com Flowers or kind gestures may be shared at the family home at â€ª1605 Wasserman Ct Virginia Beach VA 23454â€¬.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2020