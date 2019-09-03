|
Donald Richard Ballance, of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 15, 1944 to David W. Ballance and Helen C. Price Ballance.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving girlfriend, Debbie Langford; daughters, Darlene Ballance Barbini and husband David, Denise Ballance Steele and husband Greg, Diana Tollaksen; grandchildren, Taylor, Chase, Peyton, David, Colby, Alyssa, Emily; loving former wife, Patricia B. Ballance; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a loving soul and loved watching sports especially his Philadelphia Eagles, Hatteras Island (where he had many family members) , hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and basically anything outdoors. He will be missed dearly.
Donald's family would like to thank the ICU nursing staff at Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General for the nurses and hospital doctor's care and compassion for our Dad.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the home of David and Darlene Barbini. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 3, 2019