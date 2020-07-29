Donald Richard Butler passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 at his home.
Donnie was born in Camden, N.J., the youngest son of the late Benjamin Francis Butler, Jr. and Stachi Balon Butler. He was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin F. Butler III and his sisters, Barbara Butler Kilpatrick and Doris Butler Carr.
Donnie was a faithful member of St. Therese Church and sorely missed attending weekly Mass during the pandemic. He was most happy outside cutting his grass or working in his garden. He loved nothing better than being at home with his beloved cat, Dusty.
He was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved NASCAR racing.
Other survivors are sisters, Virginia Butler Gustavson and husband Walter of Chesapeake, Va., Sandra Butler Vogt of Front Royal, Va., Carol Butler May and husband Larry of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Susan Butler Williams and fiancÃ© Gary Ballard of Suffolk, Va.; brother-in-law John B. Kilpatrick of Rocky Mount, N.C and brother-in-law Dave Carr of Suffolk, VA There are many nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom are loved dearly. Dusty also survives him.
Donnie graduated from St. Paul's High School in Portsmouth, Va. He worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 40 years before retiring in 2005. After retirement he went back to work at CDI as a government contractor. Donnie was a very conscientious and hardworking individual.
The family will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 31 at B. W. Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704. A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31st at St. Therese Catholic Church, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321 by Father Kevin J. O'Brien. Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, Va. 23435.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.