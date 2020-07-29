1/1
Donald Richard Butler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Richard Butler passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 at his home.

Donnie was born in Camden, N.J., the youngest son of the late Benjamin Francis Butler, Jr. and Stachi Balon Butler. He was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin F. Butler III and his sisters, Barbara Butler Kilpatrick and Doris Butler Carr.

Donnie was a faithful member of St. Therese Church and sorely missed attending weekly Mass during the pandemic. He was most happy outside cutting his grass or working in his garden. He loved nothing better than being at home with his beloved cat, Dusty.

He was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved NASCAR racing.

Other survivors are sisters, Virginia Butler Gustavson and husband Walter of Chesapeake, Va., Sandra Butler Vogt of Front Royal, Va., Carol Butler May and husband Larry of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Susan Butler Williams and fiancÃ© Gary Ballard of Suffolk, Va.; brother-in-law John B. Kilpatrick of Rocky Mount, N.C and brother-in-law Dave Carr of Suffolk, VA There are many nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom are loved dearly. Dusty also survives him.

Donnie graduated from St. Paul's High School in Portsmouth, Va. He worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 40 years before retiring in 2005. After retirement he went back to work at CDI as a government contractor. Donnie was a very conscientious and hardworking individual.

The family will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 31 at B. W. Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704. A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31st at St. Therese Catholic Church, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321 by Father Kevin J. O'Brien. Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, Va. 23435.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Liturgy
01:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Donnie. May God bless all of you, and know that we are keeping you in our prayers.
Mike Albertson and Family
Mike Albertson
Friend
July 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the large family of relatives and Don’s many friends at his death.

May he Rest In Peace and be remembered for his kindness known by many.

Bernie Kirsch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved