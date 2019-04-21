|
|
Donald Stewart Gwin, Sr., 83, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 15, 2019.Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Horace and Mary Gwin. He retired from the Norfolk Ford Plant.Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 62 years, Barbara M. Gwin; two sons, Donald Stewart Gwin, Jr., and Thomas Ellis Gwin and his wife, Pamela; a brother, James Rodney Gwin; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Indian River Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019