Donald Tucker Dozier, 91, passed away on August 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Alma D. Miller, "The Little General".
Left to cherish his memory are his half-brother, Richard Miller (Melody); his loving wife of 40 years, Betty; son, John Tucker Dozier (Patricia); daughters, Darlene Dozier Cassidy (Shane), Candi Dozier Long, and Teresa Dozier Ferguson; step-children, David D. Riggs (Mary), Michael R. Riggs (Brenda), and Carol Riggs Schesventer (Charles); 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He worked for the Waterworks Supply for many years, was a member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. The fellowship class was very dear to his heart.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, 4392 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach 23462. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.