1/1
Donald Tucker Dozier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Tucker Dozier, 91, passed away on August 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Alma D. Miller, "The Little General".

Left to cherish his memory are his half-brother, Richard Miller (Melody); his loving wife of 40 years, Betty; son, John Tucker Dozier (Patricia); daughters, Darlene Dozier Cassidy (Shane), Candi Dozier Long, and Teresa Dozier Ferguson; step-children, David D. Riggs (Mary), Michael R. Riggs (Brenda), and Carol Riggs Schesventer (Charles); 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He worked for the Waterworks Supply for many years, was a member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. The fellowship class was very dear to his heart.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, 4392 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach 23462. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved