Donald V. Nymberg, Sr., 84, passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. He and his loving wife Mary celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this past September. He is survived by his wife Mary, children, Don (wife, Judy), Diane and Mike (wife, Linda), his grandchildren Kristen, Erica, Kyle, Tyler and Jacob and his brother, Jerry and sister, Donna Jane.



Born in Detroit, Michigan, Don met Mary at Indiana University while he was there on a football scholarship. While football didn't last, he and Mary's relationship did. Don spent his career in sales, but his real passion and what made him the happiest was spending time with his wife Mary, his children and his grandchildren.



A private service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.



