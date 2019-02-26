Donald W. Caffee, 89, of Chesapeake, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Ira and Barbara Caffee. He was also predeceased by his sister, Beverly Jennings. Donald will be remembered for his servants heart. He found great joy in helping, and providing for the needs of others. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, June Rae Caffee; daughters, Debra Test (Patrick), and Donna Donnelly (Joseph); grandchildren, Hope and David Donnelly; a sister, Barbara Foster; his grand-dog, Harry, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service. The interment will be private in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to send condolences and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary