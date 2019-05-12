Donald Wayne Coble, Sr., 74, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1944 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Gentry Vine and Hattie Mae Cole Coble. He was also preceded in death by his son, Donald Wayne Coble, Jr.; one sister, and three brothers. Wayne was a retired Lieutenant for the Portsmouth Fire Dept. and a member of the International Association of Firefighters. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne Coble; sons, Ronnie Sullivan and Donald Wayne Coble, I.; daughter, Diane Coble; grandchildren, Ronnie Wayne Sullivan, D.W. Coble, II., Nikole Turner and Ashley Norwood; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 AM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 PM Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association.www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019