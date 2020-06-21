Donald Wayne Proffitt
Donald Wayne Proffitt, 74, went to be with the Lord June 16, 2020.

A native of Portsmouth he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Theresa K. Proffitt; sons Donald Wayne Proffitt Jr and his wife Laurie, James E. Proffitt and his wife Kellie; daughter Amy Proffitt Crowder; his beloved grandchildren Brennan, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Ayden, James, Julie, Johnathan and Bryana, many nieces and nephews dear to his heart, extended family and cherished friends.

Wayne was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country proudly, first in the United States Army for four years and then in the United States Air Force from which he retired after 19 years. He was a longtime member of Sweethaven Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for several years.

A self-taught "guitar picker", he found great joy in singing and playing for fun and for others.

He had a vast heart, a deep faith and such a generosity of spirit. He touched many lives and leaves behind not only an example by which to live, but a void that will be hard to fill.

The family will receive friends in Sweethaven Baptist Church, 5000 W. Norf. Rd. Ports., VA 23703 on Tuesday from 6-7pm with a funeral service starting there at 7pm. Burial will be private at the Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk. The family suggest memorial contribution in his memory to the Mea'Alofa Autism Support Center 4016 Raintree Rd. Suite 200 A, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Sweethaven Baptist Church
JUN
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Sweethaven Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
