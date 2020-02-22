The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Donalda "Dee" Blecher


1933 - 2020
Donalda "Dee" Blecher Obituary
Donalda (Dee) Blecher passed away Monday, February 21, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Dee was born July 31, 1933 to Martha and Daniel MacDonald in Boston, Massachusetts. She was a graduate of The High School of Practical Arts in Boston.

Dee married Ramon Blecher in June 1958. The Blecher union brought forth two children, Yvonne and Michael. Dee's family was her everything.

In addition to being predeceased by her parents, Dee was predeceased by her sister Shirley and brother William. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Ramon; her sister Ann; two children Yvonne and Michael; grandchildren Gabrielle and Sidney and a host of relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach. A mass will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a procession to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 3000 Church St. Norfolk. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2020
