|
|
Donavon Ellis Bonney, 89, died in his home in Virginia Beach on March 18, 2020. A native of Princess Anne County, Donavon was born August 20, 1930, son of the late Philip Hunter and May Whitehurst Bonney. He grew up in Pungo Ferry.
A graduate of Hargrave Military Academy, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute, returning home to operate the oil business established by his grandfather Ottma Hunter Bonney and his father Philip Bonney. Donavon served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956 and was an active member of the Princess Anne Courthouse Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Princess Anne Masonic Lodge.
Active at Nimmo United Methodist Church, Donavon served on the Administrative Board and the Board of Trustees. He especially enjoyed the Men's Club activities of Christmas tree sales and acting as candy man after Sunday services.
Donavon is survived by his wife Jacqueline Camille Kellam Bonney, son Christopher Hunter Bonney, daughter Mary Elizabeth Bonney Rasmussen (Jeremy), grandchildren Hunter Christian, Hannah Camille and Holden Campbell, sister Nancy Ellen Bonney Stamper, cousin Col. Arleigh Waterman (Jean) and many much loved relatives and friends.
Donavon was predeceased by his brother-in-law William Stamper.
Condolences may be sent to:
P.O. Box 7027, Va. Beach, Va. 23457
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020