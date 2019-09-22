|
SUFFOLK- Donna Sawyer, 62, died peacefully on September 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, David Baines. Born in Suffolk, she was the Valedictorian at Nansemond Suffolk Academy in 1975. She was a 1977 graduate of Chowan University with a degree in Administrative and Professional Studies.
Donna married Kenneth Sawyer on April 15, 1978 and moved into a home in Suffolk. She worked at Suffolk Police Department- Detective Bureau, Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and as the Administrative Assistant to the Head of Nursing at Obici Hospital. She was an active and dedicated member of Beech Grove United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She also worked with children ministries, volunteering her time in Sunday school and Awanas.
Donna is survived by her husband, Kenneth Sawyer; son, Seth Sawyer (Chelsea); mother, Doris Baines; sister, Dolores DeWald; niece, Clara DeWald; and nephew, Quinton DeWald (Courtney).
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5-7 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home in Suffolk. The funeral service will be at the funeral home chapel on Monday at 11 AM by Pastors Keith Moore, Bert Pierce and Jack Meservey. Burial will be at Holly Lawn Cemetery with a reception to follow at Beech Grove UMC. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donna's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent directly to Sturtevant Funeral Home. Contributions can be made on Donna's behalf to Beech Grove UMC Building Fund. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019