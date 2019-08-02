|
Donna C. Barcroft, 75, of Norfolk, VA, passed away July 30, 2019.
Born in Rocky Mount, NC, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Colbert and the widow of James M. Barcroft. She was Baptist.
Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Dawn of Norfolk; two sons, Richard of Alabama and Brian of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Christina, Lauren, Drake, Nathan, and Sarah; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019