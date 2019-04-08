It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Carol Johnson Quinn announces her passing on Saturday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Mickey and her children, Elizabeth and Jonathan, their spouses Eric and Cara. Donna will also be fondly remembered by her four Grandchildren, Gabrielle, Serena, Logan, and Benjamin, her Brother Dan Johnson, Jr and his wife Wendy and her nephew Dan Johnson, III and his wife Kelsea. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Dan Johnson, Sr and Anne Sage, and her loving aunt Marjorie Platt.A Funeral Service in memory of Donna will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday April 9, at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Those who so desire to make memorial donations in memory of Donna, should do so to the Norfolk Chapter of Rock Steady Boxing. Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary