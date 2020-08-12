Donna Crowley Kirsch, 95, died August 8, 2020 after a long bout with lung cancer. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Christian Kirsch, Sr., who died in 2004.
Survivors and greatest joys in her life were children, Lynn Walsh (John) and Chris Kirsch, Jr. (Dianne). Also loved greatly were her grandchildren, Megan Metzger (Derek), Chris Kirsch III (Chelle), and Nikki Kirsch (Donna's "DO ANYTHING for you, Granny," girl); great-grandchildren, Haydin Metzger, Gideon Metzger, Chris Kirsch IV, Isabella Kirsch, and Natalie Austin; step-granddaughters, Christie Walsh Myers (Mike) and Holly Walsh Conklin; step-great-grandchildren, Michael "Reid" Conklin and Ava Elizabeth Conklin. Other survivors dear to her include many cousins, nieces, nephews, and John's family. Also special to her were her cherished sister-in-law, Betty Torkelson, Mark Hudgins, Debra Alley Cannon, Shirley Becker, and Janet Roberts.
Lynn kept close touch with her in her widowed years and took exceptional care of her. She called her mom at least once a day and took her to all of her medical appointments. Together, they shared in the joy of attending cultural pleasures as well: Virginia Musical Theatre (Donna only missed two of these because of illness), David Kunkel's Symphonicity, and Virginia Opera. She attended Symphonicity's "Messiah" for 31 years and considered it the magic of Christmas.
She was fond of all the members of the Witchduck Garden Club, of which she was a charter member and treasurer for many years. She enjoyed friendships with several Bridge groups, her favorite game.
Donna did not like to sew, yet she did it well. She made drapes, slip-covers, and clothing for her family many years ago when this saved money. Once, when making a robe for her husband's Christmas present, she needed notions to finish it. Having just had a heated argument with him that morning, the sales girl detected her bad mood. When hearing WHY, the girl suggested that a few pins be left in the garment. Her one "labor of love" was costuming for Lynn's acting performances in the â€˜80's.
It was Donna's choice to remain in her home with her beloved dog, Fancy. She'd spent many years here and loved her yard. Luckily, this was made possible with the help of Lynn, Chris, Jeff Jones, Billie, Ashly, generous neighbors, Elder Care at Home, and Hospice Community Care.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Virginia Musical Theatre, Inc. at www.vmtheatre.org
or Symphonicity at www.symphonicity.org
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com