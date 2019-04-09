|
|
Donna Elaine Deiter, 59, passed away April 5, 2019. Donna was born in North Fort Myers, Florida to Caroline Fine Enfinger and the late Donald Enfinger. She was also predeceased by her son, Collins Deiter, Jr. Left to cherish her memory beside her mother, is her loving husband, Collins Deiter Sr.; her three daughters, Natasha Norvell, Jessica Gearhart, and Katie Deiter; son, Charles Deiter; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. A service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019