Donna Grant Odom, 71, the only child of the late Carrie Harrod Grant and Edward G. Grant, Passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in DePaul Hospital and attended Norfolk Public Schools until her sophomore year when she enrolled at Tidewater Academy (later changed to Douglas MacArthur Academy) and attained the distinction of valedictorian of her graduating class in 1965. Upon graduation she went to work for C&P Telephone Company. She left after two years to work for the Department of the Navy, Public Works Center, Naval Station, Norfolk as a civilian telephone operator. After two years, she was asked to join the Public Works Center Utilities Department as a clerk typist, a job she held for seven years. She then became a clerk in the Atlantic Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Norfolk. It was in this command that she was promoted to her final position as contract specialist. She retired after 36 years with the federal government.Born to travel, she was thankful that she had the opportunity to visit beautiful areas in the western portion of the United States. Her mother shared her love of travel and was her favorite travel partner. Donna deeply love and mourned the loss of her bichon frise, Muffin in 2014. Left to cherish her memory is her bichon frise, Muffin II; her cat, Spooky; her best friend, Mary Zinn of Portsmouth; her cherished friends, Rollie Burford and Joy Jones; and her companion, Dennis Cross of Norfolk. It is her sincere hope that all continue a life of love and happiness.Raised a Baptist, she was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Norfolk. In later life, she enjoyed the spiritual messages of Pastor Joel Osteen.A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10th in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Meow Haven, 3569 Desert Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434 (www.meowhaven.org).