Donna Jean Heuer, 89, passed away quietly on 1 October, 2020, into the hands of the Heavenly Father reuniting with her husband, Captain Edward H. Heuer, and daughter, Linda S. Englehart. She was the youngest child of Christine and Henry Gick, and was predeceased by her brother, Harold, sister, Delores, and infant brother, Robert.
Jean was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she met and married her love of 68 years. Their Navy adventure took them to assignments in California, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Virginia, and overseas to Japan and Guam. She taught accordion to many children while living in San Diego and several competed successfully in the Western States Accordion Festival. She particularly enjoyed working with programs that supported Navy spouses and their families. With Ed's retirement in 1975, they returned to and settled permanently in Virginia Beach. Jean was active in the local Hummel collectors' club serving as its President and participated in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church activities.
Jean is survived by her sons, CAPT Edward D. Heuer, USN (Ret) and daughter-in-law, LtGen Frances C. Wilson, USMC (Ret), and Steven A. Heuer, Sr. Also left to cherish her memory is her grandson, Steven A. Heuer, Jr., his wife Raven, and their children, Edward, Chyanne, Amelia, Victoria, and George.
The family wishes to convey their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Sentara Hospice Services and Harmony at Independence for their compassion and dedication in aiding Mom's transition.
In consideration for COVID restrictions, private internment services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1489 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, at the church's courtyard columbarium, Saturday, 17 October, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial denotation to the church so they may continue their excellent work in the name of our Savior.
