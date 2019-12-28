|
Donna Jean Owen of Windsor, VA went peacefully to be with her Lord on December 25, 2019.
She was born on July 30, 1936 to Samuel Fletcher Jones and Johnnie Marie Bass in Fort Worth, Texas. Donna was the oldest sibling of five and was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Sidney Jones, a sister Beverly Womack, and her husband Bobby Wayne Owen.
She leaves four sons and their spouses: James Copeland Howard and wife Wendy, John Raymond Howard and wife Deborah, Joel Donald Howard and wife Terry, Jeffrey Lewis Howard and wife Lisa; seven grandchildren; Three girls, Jennifer, Jessica, and Jaycee, and four boys; Joshua, Jacob, Aaron and Caleb; sister, Janis Price and her brother Charles Patterson. Special people in her life were her step-daughter Joy Daniel; niece Tracy Rhom; and nephews Michael Womack and Pat Price.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM, January 2, 2020 at Windsor Baptist Church in Windsor, VA by Dr. John Corson followed by her interment at Albert G. Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to the service. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donna's favorite charity, The Union Mission Ministries, 5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 28, 2019