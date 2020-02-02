Home

Donna Joel Trapp, 60, went to soar with the eagles January 30, 2020. A proud Native American, Donna was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, and moved to Va. Beach in 1985. She is survived by her boyfriend, John Butler of Va. Beach, her beloved cats, Boo-Boo and Sammy, her sister Elizabeth Kolsa, and brothers Charles Bennett and Robert Rogers, all from Michigan. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Rogers and brother Sam Bennett.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
