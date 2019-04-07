|
Donna Karen Williams passed away at her home in LaMesa, California on Tuesday, March 5th after a struggle with health issues. Donna was the daughter of Donald K. Williams and predeceased by her mother Catherine Wiliams and brother Darrell Williams. Donna was born in San Jose, California and attended Samuel Ayer school in Milpitas, California. She pursued a career in property management and held several managerial positions, namely,Regional Manager, District Manager, Senior Property Manager, Regional and Portfolio Manager. She was employed by FPI Management for 10 years and will be remembered by her many relatives and friends. She is survived by her father Donald K W.illiams, stepmother Mary Thomas Williams,sisters,Valerie Veza,and Dr. Deborah Foreman, brother Michael Thomas,aunts Robin and Regina Williams,uncles, Robert, Reginald, Ronald and Raynard Williams, a nephew and a host of nieces and cousins.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019