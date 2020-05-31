Donna Skwarlo Kootner, 77, a long time member of Ohef Sholom Temple passed away on May 27th, 2020. Donna was a cherished member of the Knitting Club at Beth Sholom Village making treasured blankets for the residents. She was a devoted volunteer for various activities. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.Donna is predeceased by her husband, Alan Kootner, her brother, Michael Skwarlo, and parents, Ola Mae and Theodore Skwarlo. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved Aunt Dorothy Hix and her sister in-law, Diane Lindsay, as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins. Special thank you to her devoted friends, Carolyn Bethea, Teresa Canepa, Vergie McCall, and Sharon Shanker. She leaves behind her adored companion, Max, a domestic short-haired cat.A private graveside service will be held in Donna's memory.