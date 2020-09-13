1/1
Donna Lea Cooper
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Lea Cooper received her angel wings on September 11, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1948, to loving parents R.J. and Hazel Hammack in Huntsville, Arkansas. Donna graduated high school from North Little Rock High School in 1966. She went on to received a B.S. from Arkansas State Teachers College (University of Central Arkansas) and two Masters Degrees from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

She is survived by her husband, John R. Cooper; daughters, Tamara Michelle Farley (Pete Darrigo), Sarah Cobb (Justin); son, Charles Cooper (Angela); brother, Butch Hammack (Susan); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Chapter #99 Order of the Eastern Star, Regenerative Medicine Fund.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left online at www.altmeyerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved