Donna Lea Cooper received her angel wings on September 11, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1948, to loving parents R.J. and Hazel Hammack in Huntsville, Arkansas. Donna graduated high school from North Little Rock High School in 1966. She went on to received a B.S. from Arkansas State Teachers College (University of Central Arkansas) and two Masters Degrees from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
She is survived by her husband, John R. Cooper; daughters, Tamara Michelle Farley (Pete Darrigo), Sarah Cobb (Justin); son, Charles Cooper (Angela); brother, Butch Hammack (Susan); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Chapter #99 Order of the Eastern Star, Regenerative Medicine Fund.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at www.altmeyerfh.com